Bank of Botswana : Monetary Policy Committee Decision - August 2019

Press Release

Monetary Policy Committee Meets

August 29, 2019

Bank Rate cut to 4.75 percent

At the meeting held on August 29, 2019, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Botswana decided to reduce the Bank Rate by 25 basis points from 5 percent to 4.75 percent. Inflation increased from 2.8 percent in June 2019 to 2.9 percent in July, and was below but closer to the lower bound of the Bank's objective range of 3

6 percent. Nonetheless, inflation is forecast to revert within the Bank's 3 - 6 percent objective range in the first quarter of 2020.

Subdued domestic demand pressures and the modest increase in foreign prices contribute to the positive inflation outlook in the medium term. This outlook is subject to upside risks emanating from the potential rise in administered prices and government levies and/or taxes, beyond current forecasts. However, modest growth in global economic activity, technological progress and productivity improvement present downside risks to the outlook.

Real GDP grew by 4.4 percent in the twelve months to March 2019, compared to a lower expansion of 3.8 percent in the corresponding period in 2018. This was mainly attributable to the continued good performance of the non-mining sectors and recovery in mining output. Mining output expanded by 5.3 percent in the year to March 2019, compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-mining GDP grew by 4.3 percent in the year to March 2019, the same growth rate as in the corresponding period in the previous year.

GDP is projected to increase by 4.2 percent and 4.8 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The significant influences on domestic economic performance include conducive financing conditions as indicated by accommodative monetary policy and sound financial environment that facilitate policy transmission, intermediation and risk mitigation. Moreover, it is anticipated that the increase in government spending, as well as implementation of