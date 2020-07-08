Log in
Bank of Canada : 2020-21 Debt Management Strategy

07/08/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Today, the Debt Management Strategy for 2020-21 is being published by the Government of Canada.

In September and October 2019, officials from the Department of Finance and the Bank of Canada consulted with government securities distributors, institutional investors and other interested parties on issues related to the design and operation of the Government of Canada's domestic debt program for 2020-21.

Comments received during these consultations were taken into consideration in the development of the Debt Management Strategy for 2020-21 and can be found in the 2020-21 Debt Management Strategy Consultations and Government of Canada Real Return Bond Consultations Summaries.

The Bank of Canada and the Department of Finance thank all parties for the comments they provided during the consultation process and as always welcome additional feedback on the Debt Management Strategy over the course of the year.

For further information, please contact:

Director
Funds Management and Banking Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-8265

Senior Director
Funds Management Division
Department of Finance Canada
613-369-3898

Media:

Bank of Canada
613-782-8782

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 18:57:01 UTC
