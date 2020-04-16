Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada: 'A couple of years' needed to make up lost ground once outbreak over

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 06:31pm EDT
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz gives an economic progress report during a speech in Toronto

Once the coronavirus outbreak is over it could take the Canadian economy a couple of years to make up the lost ground caused by business and industry shutdowns, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday.

Poloz said the economy could lose between 4% and 6% of gross domestic product in 2020.

"I'm quite confident we will make up that lost ground but don't hold me to a timeline. It's going to take something that we measure in, say, a couple of years," he told the House of Common finance committee.

The central bank slashed its overnight interest rate three times in March by a total of 150 basis points to just 0.25%, equaling a record low, as the effect of coronavirus-related shutdowns and cratering crude prices started to bite.

The bank held the rate steady on Wednesday and expanded its quantitative easing program. It also outlined an optimistic scenario where some of the restrictions could start to be relaxed by June.

Even had the coronavirus outbreak not occurred, the Bank of Canada would still have slashed interest rates to help compensate for the collapsing price of oil, Poloz said.

"Just on the basis of the drop in commodity prices alone, I would say we would have cut interest rates by at least 100 basis points," he said when asked about the damage done by low oil prices, noting the bank also slashed rates in 2015 when faced with a similar shock.

"Possibly we would have ended up doing all 150 basis points if that were the only shock that we were facing."

Poloz said aggressive fiscal action by governments and central bank monetary stimulus would create the best possible foundation for recovery once the outbreak is contained.

Poloz repeated the bank stood ready to augment the scale of any of its programs should market conditions warrant it.

By David Ljunggren and Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38pAsian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data
RE
07:30pBeijing-backed AIIB to double funds under coronavirus crisis facility to $10 billion
RE
07:16pOil little changed, U.S. ties 18-year low after OPEC cuts demand forecast
RE
07:14pWorld Bank's Malpass says U.S. subscribed to IBRD capital increase
RE
07:13pTrump's coronavirus reopening guidelines
RE
07:13pFutures jump late following data on potential virus treatment, Trump guidelines
RE
07:13pOil little changed, U.S. ties 18-year low after OPEC cuts demand forecast
RE
07:11pCarnival CEO defends company's safety record as cruise industry remains grounded
RE
07:09pChina's virus-hit economy set to post first decline since at least 1992
RE
07:06pAIIB Doubles COVID-19 Crisis Response to USD10 Billion
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group