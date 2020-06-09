Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada : An Economic Perspective on Payments Migration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Consumers, businesses and banks make millions of payments each day using a variety of instruments, such as debit cards, cheques and wires. Canada is currently developing three new systems to process these transactions: Lynx, Settlement Optimization Engine (SOE) and Real-Time Rail (RTR). These new systems will replace the existing Automated Clearing Settlement System (ACSS) and Large Value Transfer System (LVTS). In this paper we examine the expected migration of payments using the ACSS and LVTS into RTR, SOE and Lynx.

We compare the convenience, speed, safety and privacy, functionality, costs and acceptance of the different payments processed in the current and future systems. We then assess how the future systems differ from each other from the perspective of banks. Our focus is on how much liquidity these systems require and how fast they can transfer money.

We conclude that a substantial portion of payments could migrate to RTR for more convenience, speed and functionality. Also, large LVTS transactions could migrate to RTR or SOE. This could increase fraud and credit risks since a different oversight and credit risk regime applies to RTR and SOE than to Lynx. This raises important policy questions, such as whether RTR and SOE payments should have a maximum transaction value.

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 14:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aEXCLUSIVE : Chanel, Revlon, L'Oreal pivoting away from talc in some products
RE
10:14aSouth African airline SA Express escapes liquidation for now
RE
10:13aU.S. Farm & Biofuel Leaders Demand Answers on Retroactive EPA Exemptions
PU
10:13aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 5 June 2020 (249 KB)
PU
10:13aBANCO DE ESPAÑA : International use of the euro broadly stable in 2019 (249 KB)
PU
10:08aBANK OF CANADA : An Economic Perspective on Payments Migration
PU
10:07aTurkish industrial production plunged 17% in April as pandemic took hold
RE
10:00aCorning wins U.S. funding to boost glass vial manufacturing for COVID-19 therapies
RE
09:58aPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Finance Committees Briefed on Digital Economy and Taxation Policy
PU
09:55aTSX opens lower as energy stocks tumble
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group