Bank of Canada Announces Scholarship Recipients

February 19, 2020

The Bank of Canada is pleased to announce the 2019-2020 recipients of its scholarship awards for women, Indigenous students and students with disabilities. The Bank recognizes that a diverse and talented workforce can foster innovative thinking that results in better policy outcomes for Canadians. The scholarship programs reflect the Bank's commitment to the diversity of people, ideas and disciplines by encouraging young Canadians to consider employment in fields related to the work of the central bank and assisting them in furthering their education.

The successful applicants in 2019-20 are as follows:

Minnie Cui, completed an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Economics (minor in Mathematics) at the University of Toronto;

Ruiwen Dang, pursuing an Honours Bachelor of Science in Financial Economics and Statistics at the University of Toronto;

Jamie Emery, pursuing a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Economics at the University of Victoria;

Annika Gnann, completed an Honours Bachelor of Science in Economics and International Development Studies at Dalhousie University;

Anna Goldgefter, completed an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance at Wilfrid Laurier University;

Brandon Greenall, pursuing a Bachelor of Finance and Economics at the University of Northern British Columbia;

Veronica Headley, pursuing a Bachelor of Human Resources from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology;

Olaitan Ogunnote, completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours in Management Economics and Finance at the University of Guelph;

Aanan Rahman, pursuing a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computer Science at the University of Ottawa;

Athina Sofocleous, pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Information Systems from Mount Royal University;

Emma Timewell, pursuing a Bachelor of Mathematics and Statistics with a minor in Political Science at McMaster University;

Catherine Vachon, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics at Université de Sherbrooke.

Recipients of the Master's Scholarship Award for Women in Economics and Finance must have completed or be in the final two years of an undergraduate degree at a Canadian university, and self-identify as a woman. Up to five awards of $10,000 are granted per year combined with the opportunity of a work placement at the Bank of Canada.

The Scholarship Program grants two Indigenous students and two students with disabilities awards of $4,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, for tuition at a Canadian academic institution. Recipients are also considered for paid summer or part-time (during the academic year) work placements at the Bank of Canada.

This year, additional awards were granted in the Master's women's program and the program for students with disabilities due to the exceptionally high quality of the candidates who applied.

The application period for next year's scholarships will begin this spring. For more information on all opportunities for students, please visit our website.