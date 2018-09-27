Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada : Canada is seizing opportunities from new digital technology, Governor Poloz says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

Canadians are seizing the opportunities provided by the spread of digital technology, Governor Stephen S. Poloz said in a speech today. While people working in disrupted industries need help in order to adapt, the overall benefits of new technology are beyond question, he said.

'Digital technologies are spreading rapidly throughout the Canadian economy, enabling growth in all kinds of industries,' Governor Poloz told the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council and Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce.

Governor Poloz showed how the creative destruction brought on by new technology leads to the creation of value that spreads across the economy through a number of channels:

  • higher profits for companies,
  • higher real wages for employees,
  • the creation of new types of jobs,
  • income from new jobs that supports growth in other sectors, and
  • the creation of growth opportunities as new technology is generalized.

Disruption 'will be difficult for people whose jobs are affected,' the Governor said. While programs exist to help people access training, more can be done by companies and governments to help people adapt.

'Technological advances represent opportunities to be seized, not a force to be resisted,' Governor Poloz said.

Digital technology is also affecting the Bank and its monetary policy at a time when 'there is a great deal of uncertainty about the state of the economy and the prospects for growth and inflation,' the Governor said. 'Digital disruption is adding to that uncertainty' by making it harder to gauge the balance of supply and demand in the economy.

Still, uncertainty 'does not mean keeping interest rates on hold until inflation momentum begins to build,' the Governor concluded. 'The Bank will continue to follow a gradual approach to raising interest rates, and remain dependent on incoming data and other sources of information to guide our decisions.'

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 21:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/27FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : Officials from U.S. and European Commission Participate in Bilateral Discussions in Washington D.C. to Discuss Antitrust Enforcement
PU
09/27Italy economy minister buckles to party chiefs and raises deficit goal
RE
09/27WORLD BANK : New Approaches to Rural Road Management in China’s Anhui Province
PU
09/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Peace Takes Root Amid Freedom from Hunger, Poverty, Oppression, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Day
PU
09/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Women’s Equal Participation in Labour Force Would Unlock Trillions for Global Economy, Secretary-General Tells Event on Economic Growth
PU
09/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Progress in One Corner of World Plants Seed of Hope in Another, Secretary-General Tells ‘Good Human Rights Stories' Event
PU
09/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Non-communicable Diseases Must Be Embedded in Greater Health, Development Agenda, Secretary-General Tells High-Level General Assembly Meeting
PU
09/27FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Import Residue Sampling Types of Inspection
PU
09/27BANK OF CANADA : Canada is seizing opportunities from new digital technology, Governor Poloz says
PU
09/27BANK OF CANADA : Technological Disruption and Opportunity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RALEY&RSQUO;S : Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer
2Atlas Engineered Products Grants Stock Options
3SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : SDRL - Files F-1 Registration Statement update to include interim financial results
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS : reaches settlements with US, Brazilian authorities
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.