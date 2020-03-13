Bank of Canada Cuts Rates by Half Percentage Point

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada issued an emergency half-percentage-point rate cut Friday, saying the coronavirus pandemic will have serious consequences.

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz unveiled the decision at a press conference in Ottawa featuring Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the head of Canada's banking watchdog, Jeremy Rudin.

The Bank of Canada cut its main rate by a half-percentage point last week, and its next scheduled decision was to be delivered for April 15.

The central bank said the emergency cut "is a proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to Canada's economy arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com