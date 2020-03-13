Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Bank of Canada Cuts Rates by Half Percentage Point

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada issued an emergency half-percentage-point rate cut Friday, saying the coronavirus pandemic will have serious consequences.

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz unveiled the decision at a press conference in Ottawa featuring Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the head of Canada's banking watchdog, Jeremy Rudin.

The Bank of Canada cut its main rate by a half-percentage point last week, and its next scheduled decision was to be delivered for April 15.

The central bank said the emergency cut "is a proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to Canada's economy arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:48pBank of Canada Cuts Rates by Half Percentage Point
DJ
09:47aDASH FOR CASH : investors dump shares, bonds in wild week for markets
RE
04:28aChina's port jam eases, but refrigerated container rates soar
RE
03/12DERBY'S TAKE : Super Aggressive Fed Actions May Help Smooth Unsettled Bond Market
DJ
03/12ECB approves fresh stimulus for reeling economy but keeps rates steady
RE
03/12Angola, Nigeria dollar bonds plumb record lows as oil shock hits producers
RE
03/12Nigeria stocks fall, bond spreads widen as investors fret over naira, oil price
RE
03/12South Africa rates to fall a modest 25 bps on March 19
RE
03/11Britain scraps business rates for small firms
RE
03/11Allianz GI's Riddell buys back into Italian debt, likes UK bonds after BoE cut
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group