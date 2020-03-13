Log in
Bank of Canada Cuts Rates by Half Percentage Point -- 2nd Update

03/13/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada issued an emergency half-percentage-point rate cut Friday, to 0.75%, saying the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and a plunge this week in energy prices will have "serious consequences" on the broader economy.

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz unveiled the decision at a press conference in Ottawa featuring Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the head of Canada's banking watchdog, Jeremy Rudin. The conference was designed as a show of strength, to show that the country's most senior financial policymakers were prepared to act aggressively in unison to guard the economy from further damage.

'We will do everything it takes to keep the economy strong," Mr. Morneau said.

The Bank of Canada cut its main rate by a half-percentage point last week, to 1.25%, citing the risk of a prolonged slowdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Its next scheduled rate-policy decision was to be delivered for April 15. Economists had predicted in recent days the Bank of Canada would continue to cut rates.

Mr. Poloz reiterated Friday that the central bank was prepared to adjust rates further if required. Many economists now forecast another half percentage point cut, taking the benchmark rate to 0.25%.

The central bank said the emergency cut "is a proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to Canada's economy arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices."

At the press conference, Mr. Poloz said sharply lower oil prices, stemming from a price war launched by Saudi Arabia, "will weigh heavily on the economy, particularly in energy intensive regions." This represents another hit for the Canada's energy sector, which has scaled back business investment and hiring in recent years in response to a collapse in prices as supply from the booming U.S. shale industry has crowded out Canada's brand of heavy crude.

Mr. Poloz said lower rates will help support business and consumer confidence through this volatile patch. He added the emergency cut is a sign the central bank has "the firepower" to counter the dual threat of the coronavirus and lower oil prices, which economists say could push Canada into a recession.

"This was a solid step in the right direction," said Brian DePratto, economist at TD Bank. "Seemingly every day this week has brought new challenges and negative headlines related to Covid-19. ... A response was clearly required, and not only was one delivered, but it came with the promise of more to come."

Other senior financial officials weighed in with economic support. Mr. Morneau said he would next week reveal a significant package of fiscal measures to support the economy. In the meantime, he was establishing 10 billion Canadian dollars ($7.2 billion) in credit facilities to help small business who might face trouble obtaining credit.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rudin, the chief banking regulator, said he would reduce the amount of capital banks would have to set aside as a buffer, thereby freeing up about C$300 billion available to lend, effectively immediately.

The moves signal the growing trepidation in Ottawa over the damage the economy faces from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate cut and other pledges came on a day that Canadian officials ramped up measures to contain the coronavirus spread. Late Thursday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive for Covid-19, and the Canadian leader said he was entering a 14-day self-isolation period.

Some economists said they were surprised by the Bank of Canada's timing, as they reckoned Canada would align the timing of an emergency cut with the Federal Reserve's decision next week.

Prior to Friday, the Bank of Canada said it was broadening its financial operations and their frequency to ensure there was enough cash in the country's financial system. It added another wrinkle Friday, saying the central bank would begin shortly to purchase one-month bankers' acceptance notes issued by chartered banks. The purchase size and other parameters were to be determined.

Royce Mendes, economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said the coordinated response was commendable. But, he added, "it's unlikely the measures are enough to avoid a recession given the inherently unique challenges of the coronavirus shock," such as either banning or discouraging the movement and gathering of people.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

