Bank of Canada Expands Lending Options for Financial Institutions

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada plans to expand its lending options with a new tool aimed at financial institutions experiencing short-term stress resulting from extraordinary events like a cyberattack or a natural disaster.

This would align the Bank of Canada's lending tools with other central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, and help address concerns about the rising risks posed by cyberattacks.

Canada's central bank said Wednesday that it is looking to introduce 30-day loans to qualifying institutions, potentially saving them from paying excessive interest rates on the market. Those loans would be issued following nonfinancial-market events that affect an institution's liquidity.

The central bank said the 30-day term would be renewable at its discretion. It said a one-month term should be long enough to send a confidence-enhancing signal to markets, while allowing the borrower to avoid more drastic measures such as selling off assets in a fire sale or drastically reducing its lending.

The Bank of Canada said it would hold industry consultations over the next month to refine the design of the proposed lending instrument. At this time, there is no specific cap or limit on how much the central bank would be prepared to lend.

The Bank of Canada has previously flagged cyber risks as a key structural vulnerability to the Canadian financial system. It warned in its latest financial system review that a successful attack on one financial institution could spread across an interconnected system, potentially interrupting services and damaging investor confidence.

"Greater interconnectedness of the financial system is beneficial in some respects," the central bank said in announcing the new lending tool. "But it can increase the risk that idiosyncratic liquidity shocks affecting one institution could spread to other parts of the financial system."

Qualifying institutions must be federally or provincially regulated members of Payments Canada, which is responsible for Canada's clearing and settlement infrastructure. Lending would need to be secured by collateral, which could include some residential mortgage loans, some marketable securities, and nonmortgage loans made to Canadian residents.