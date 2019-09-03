Bank of Canada Expected to Stand Pat This Week -- Survey

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Market watchers predict the Bank of Canada will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and hint it is ready to lower it to offset the fallout from escalating global trade tensions and slowing world economic growth.

Economists from 10 of the 11 primary dealers of Canadian government securities said they expect the Bank of Canada to keep its overnight rate at 1.75% this week, according to a Wall Street Journal survey.

The majority of economists anticipate the central bank will cut its rate at some point, although there is disagreement as to when.

A rate cut is imminent, according to a majority of economists surveyed, as trade tensions between the U.S. and China intensify and threaten to engulf Canada. A new round of tariffs from both Washington and Beijing kicked in over the Labor Day weekend.

The Federal Reserve cut its interest rates in July, and the European Central Bank has signaled a short-term rate cut could be in the offing. Bank of Canada officials haven't publicly commented on the state of economy since July 10, when it kept its main interest rate unchanged and warned trade tensions could derail the global and Canadian economic outlooks.

"For all its recent success, the Canadian economy can't plausibly be expected to remain unaffected by a darkening global outlook," said Andrew Kelvin, economist at TD Securities. His firm expects the central bank, in its statement explaining Wednesday's rate decision, to play down recent economic strength and instead focus on softening 2020 global outlook.

Canada's gross domestic product rebounded in the second quarter, advancing at a 3.7% annualized rate, after growth essentially stalled at the turn of the year. Exports were the main driver fueling growth.

Still, the second-quarter GDP data exposed some weakness. Final domestic demand, which incorporates spending by households, businesses and government, fell in the period. Imports also declined, a sign companies and households are scaling back purchases.

Business investment among Canadian companies fell in the second quarter at a 16% annualized rate, with a steep fall in expenditures on machinery and equipment.

As of the second quarter, capital spending on machinery and equipment fell 5.7% from a year ago, "perhaps the best indication that the trade war is having a detrimental impact on the Canadian economy," said Benjamin Reitzes, economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Mr. Reitzes and two other economists predicted the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark rate in October. Five other economists said a rate cut in Canada is coming, but most reckon it won't happen until early in 2020.

Economists at National Bank Financial and Laurentian Bank Securities said their forecasts don't envisage a rate cut soon.

Canadian bond yields have already declined in tandem with their global peers, which will translate into lower interest rates on consumer loans and mortgages. Further rate cuts "could turn out to be unproductive in the long run as it promotes household and corporate leverage," said Sebastien Lavoie, economist at Laurentian. Canadian households are already among the most indebted on a per capita basis in the developed world.

An 11th primary dealer, HSBC Canada, didn't participate in the survey.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com