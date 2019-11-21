Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions Are About Right -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

TORONTO -- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December.

Mr. Poloz told an audience in Toronto on Thursday that global trade conflicts have hurt Canada's exports and investment but the economy is still in a good place overall. Policy makers are watching closely to see whether trade-related weakness spills over into other parts of the economy, he said, including the housing and service sectors.

"We think we've got monetary conditions about right given the situation, " Mr. Poloz said.

The Canadian dollar advanced against its U.S. counterpart after Mr. Poloz's remarks. Several economists said the governor's comments reinforced their view that the central bank will stand pat at its next policy announcement on Dec. 4.

"I think what he's showing is that the Bank is still patient, and it will take a trigger or a significant change in the outlook to get them to change policy," BMO Capital Markets economist Doug Porter said. Mr. Porter said the central bank is "poised to ease if necessary, but they're not there yet."

The Bank of Canada said last month that policy makers had considered a so-called insurance rate cut before their last interest-rate decision on Oct. 30, but ultimately decided to stand pat. Mr. Poloz said at the time that the overall Canadian economy was resilient and warned that a rate cut could come with additional financial stability risks.

The Bank of Canada has kept its key rate on hold at 1.75% over the past year, after raising it five times over a 16-month period.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr. Poloz said he continues to see monetary policy in Canada as accommodative. "We're still quite stimulative, I think, where we are today," he said.

Mr. Poloz said the central bank wants to boost the trend line of economic growth in Canada, but policy makers will need to keep watching concerns over financial stability. The Bank of Canada said recently that Canadians' high household debt levels and imbalances in some housing markets remain key financial stability risks, despite some recent improvements.

Bank of Nova Scotia economist Derek Holt said the governor's remarks sent a clear signal to markets that a rate cut is off the table for now. "The door's still open for next year, but not Dec. 4," Mr. Holt said.

Mr. Poloz's comments on Thursday marked the last public appearance for a Canadian central bank official before the December rate decision.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com