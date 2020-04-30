Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to speak at private event at Canadian business school

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will address on Thursday a private event at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, the bank said in a notice.

The Bank of Canada said notes for the governor's remarks, which will be delivered via video conference, will be published on the bank's website at 1630 ET (2030 GMT). Poloz, who is set to retire in June, is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Editing by Franklin Paul)