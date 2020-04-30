Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to speak at private event at Canadian business school

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 12:42pm EDT
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to the National Association for Business Economics

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will address on Thursday a private event at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, the bank said in a notice.

The Bank of Canada said notes for the governor's remarks, which will be delivered via video conference, will be published on the bank's website at 1630 ET (2030 GMT). Poloz, who is set to retire in June, is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pPelosi - state, local governments could need $1 trillion for coronavirus costs
RE
01:04pEurozone Economy Suffers Record Contraction, Steeper Than U.S. -- Update
DJ
12:55pFourth stimulus bill may not be needed if states bounce back - White House
RE
12:54pOil prices surge on last day of roller-coaster month
RE
12:54pOil prices surge on last day of roller-coaster month
RE
12:52pConsumer Stockpiling Boosts Food Makers -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
12:43pU.S. calls ingredients in some ethanol-based hand sanitizers unsafe
RE
12:43pSouth Africa's economy to contract 5.8% this year
RE
12:43pEconomic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as Countries Begin to Reopen -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:42pBank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to speak at private event at Canadian business school
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group