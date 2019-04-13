Bank of Canada Governor Stresses the Limitations of Rate Estimates

By Kim Mackrael

WASHINGTON -- Estimates of Canada's neutral interest rate are meant to provide a sense of where monetary policy could end up and shouldn't be seen as a near-term target, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington, D.C., Mr. Poloz expressed concern that markets are attaching too much importance to the precise numbers in the Bank of Canada's estimated neutral range, which is currently between 2.5% and 3.5%. The neutral rate refers to an interest rate that neither stimulates nor restrains economic growth.

"It's kind of an imprecise science," Mr. Poloz said. "When you try to impose precision on it, it's just going to be frustrating because it doesn't have the degree of meaning that you'd like to attach to it."

When the Bank of Canada last raised its key interest rate in October 2018, bringing it to the current level of 1.75%, it said in a press release that rates would have to rise to a neutral stance to keep inflation on track. That language shifted during the central bank's March press release, which followed a series of weak economic data, with policy makers saying the outlook continued to warrant a policy rate below the neutral range.

The change in language was largely because policy makers were "a little less confident that we were going to get anywhere close to the neutral range in the near term," Mr. Poloz said on Saturday. He said the central bank felt at that time that it should tone down its language "to make sure that markets understand that that's not a destination right away."

The Canadian economy slowed during the fourth quarter of last year, which the Bank of Canada has said was sharper and more broad-based than it had anticipated. While employment has remained strong, Canada's economy is experiencing weakness in both its oil and housing sectors, and facing headwinds from global trade tensions.

Many economists believe the central bank has entered a long pause, while some have suggested rate cuts are possible. Mr. Poloz said on Saturday that the central bank remains dependent on incoming data and is looking at the same information that markets are. "It's a matter of bringing all of the data together, all at once, and assessing them at that point in time," he said. "It's obvious that we're still working on some headwinds."

The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate five times since mid-2017, to the current level of 1.75%. Its next interest-rate decision is due April 24, when it will also provide an update on the economic outlook and its estimate for the neutral interest rate.

Mr. Poloz said headwinds on the economy, such as the oil price shock that began in 2014 and the energy sector is still adjusting to, could mean rates stay below neutral for some time.

"If there's a disturbance that hangs in there for a prolonged period, then maybe interest rates would stay short of what we might call neutral for a prolonged period," he said.

