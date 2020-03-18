Bank of Canada Governor Won't Rule Out Another Emergency Rate Cut

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Wednesday he won't rule out another emergency rate cut or any other measures aimed at sheltering the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference with Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Mr. Poloz said the central bank is working on an updated economic forecast that will incorporate the effects of $82 billion Canadian dollars in fiscal stimulus and tax deferrals announced by the federal government on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada's next scheduled policy announcement is due April 15.

"I'm not going to itemize what could cause us to move earlier or not move earlier at this stage," Mr. Poloz said during the press conference. He also said he was being careful not to rule out any further actions, adding "there's nothing scripted about the bank's posture."

Mr. Poloz said he has been in constant contact with other members of the central bank's governing council, including through discussions that took place on Tuesday. He has also been in "very frequent" touch with central bank counterparts in the Group of Seven advanced economies.

The Bank of Canada has already cut interest rates twice since the beginning of March, each time by a half percentage point, to 0.75%, and introduced a series of measures to add more liquidity to the financial system. Those moves include a commitment to purchase Canadian mortgage bonds and one-month bankers' acceptance notes.

Some of the bank's liquidity measures are "just getting under way" and other options remain available, Mr. Poloz said. "We will scale that as needed. Whatever the system needs, this is what we will provide."

