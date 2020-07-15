Log in
Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

07/15/2020 | 10:38am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would keep it at that level until economic slack is absorbed.

In a report released alongside its interest-rate decision, the central bank said it estimates Canada's gross domestic product fell 43% annualized in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous three-month period. The bank said the estimate is part of a so-called central scenario for the country's economic outlook--rather than a firm projection--which is meant to reflect the unpredictable course of the pandemic and its economic effects.

The central scenario anticipates a partial rebound in the third quarter as containment measures to limit the spread of the virus are lifted, followed by a lengthy and uneven period of recuperation. The Bank of Canada said its scenario assumes there is no broad-based second wave of infections, that most major containment measures are gradually lifted, and that the pandemic will have largely run its course by the middle of 2022.

Earlier this year, the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark overnight interest rate three times, bringing it to the current level of 0.25%. It also launched a large-scale asset-purchasing program, also known as quantitative easing, to inject more liquidity into financial markets. The central bank said Wednesday that its large-scale asset purchases are now providing considerable monetary stimulus to the economy.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

