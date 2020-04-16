Bank of Canada: Oil price shock alone would have warranted big rate cut

Log in
04/16/2020 | 05:38pm EDT
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz gives an economic progress report during a speech in Toronto

Even had the coronavirus outbreak not occurred, the Bank of Canada would still have slashed interest rates to help compensate for the collapsing price of oil, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday.

The central bank slashed its overnight interest rate three times in March by a total of 150 basis points to just 0.25%, equaling a record low, as the effect of coronavirus-related shutdowns and cratering crude prices started to bite.

Poloz told the House of Commons finance committee that the low price of oil by itself would have prompted action.

"Just on the basis of the drop in commodity prices alone, I would say we would have cut interest rates by at least 100 basis points," he said when asked about the damage done by low oil prices, noting the bank also slashed rates in 2015 when faced with a similar shock.

"Possibly we would have ended up doing all 150 basis points if that were the only shock that we were facing."

Poloz also said aggressive fiscal action by governments and central bank monetary stimulus would create the best possible foundation for economic recovery once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

Poloz repeated that Canada's central bank stood ready to augment the scale of any of its programs should market conditions warrant it.

The Bank of Canada held its key overnight benchmark steady at 0.25% on Wednesday and expanded its quantitative easing program in response to the coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

