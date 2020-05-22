Bank of Canada : Our policy actions in the time of COVID-19

This brings us to the second part of the Bank's action: the purchase of bonds and other debt from governments and businesses. Governments have ramped up spending to support Canadians who have lost jobs and income. Businesses and households need to borrow to pay their bills. An important way that governments and corporations borrow is by issuing debt securities, such as bonds, treasury bills, commercial paper and bankers' acceptances, which are then traded in financial markets. Banks also use those markets to fund their lending to businesses and households.

Normally, there are enough buyers and sellers in debt markets so that governments and businesses as well as banks can secure funding. But in times of financial stress, the institutions that trade in those markets may pull back, preferring to hold cash rather than debt securities. If that happens, those markets could stop functioning properly, resulting in a 'credit crunch.' To prevent that, one of our key roles is to make sure there is enough liquidity or cash in the system to allow transactions in debt markets to happen. By buying up bonds and other debt, we unblocked the lines of financing, smoothed the functioning of these markets, and freed up cash that companies and governments can use to pay salaries and suppliers and provide emergency benefits to those in need.