Bank of Canada Says Timing of Future Rate Rises Uncertain

By Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira

MONTREAL -- Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday that interest rates will need to move higher to keep inflation in check, but the timing of future increases remains unclear as policy makers grapple with mixed messages about the country's economic outlook.

Mr. Poloz said Canada's labor market remains strong, with encouraging signs on wage growth outside of the country's energy-producing regions, where activity has been weighed down by low oil prices. However, the central bank governor said risks related to global trade policies appear to be hurting investment plans in Canada and elsewhere.

"We've been at the same interest rate since last October precisely because the data have been giving us some mixed messages," Mr. Poloz said during a press conference in Montreal.

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate five times since mid-2017, bringing it to 1.75% in October. It held off on further rate increases in December and January amid a decline in energy prices and uncertainty over global trade, but policy makers have consistently said that further rate increases will be required.

In a speech to a Montreal business audience on Thursday, Mr. Poloz reiterated the view that rates will need to move toward a neutral range, which the central bank has estimated at 2.5% to 3.5%. He also signaled in his remarks that the bank would remain in a wait-and-see mode on future rate increases and highlighted the uncertain outlook for global trade.

The trade outlook is clouded, he said, by the risk of a U.S.-led trade dispute in the event talks with China fail.

"The path back to that neutral range is highly uncertain," Mr. Poloz said. "We will watch data as they come in, and use judgment to deal with the uncertainties and manage the associated risks."

CIBC World Markets economist Royce Mendes said Mr. Poloz's remarks sounded slightly more cautious than previous communications. However, he said maintaining the need for higher rates positions the Bank of Canada as one of the few major central banks with a bias toward further monetary policy tightening. The Federal Reserve signaled last month that it was done raising interest rates for now amid growing risks of a U.S. slowdown.

Low oil prices contributed to a slowdown in the Canadian economy during the last quarter of 2018, with data expected to show annualized growth of just over 1%. The Bank of Canada has forecast meager expansion of 0.8% in the first quarter of this year, but expects a pickup later this year.

Mr. Poloz said the current level of the central bank's policy rate, at 1.75% and below inflation of 2%, "continues to deliver stimulus to the economy today." A portion of his speech in Montreal was dedicated to the risks associated with maintaining interest rates at low levels for an extended period.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com and Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com