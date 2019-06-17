Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada : The Merits of a Floating Exchange Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:54pm EDT
The Merits of a Floating Exchange Rate
Economics Society of Northern Alberta (ESNA)
June 17, 2019

Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri explains how Canada's monetary policy framework-inflation targeting underpinned by a flexible exchange rate-has proved to be the most durable in the post-war period.

Watch Deputy Governor Schembri speak to the Economics Society of Northern Alberta. Read the full speech.

50 years of experience

Canada has had a floating exchange rate for longer than any other country. This approach has contributed to:

  • low and stable inflation
  • strong and sustainable output and employment growth
  • adjustments to fluctuations in commodity prices

Canada and many other countries, almost 40 in total, have been able to successfully chart an independent course for monetary policy and exert domestic control over inflation because of the leeway provided by a flexible exchange rate.

Lawrence L. Schembri, Deputy Governor
The benefits of our floating dollar

Canada and many other open economies have been well served by a market-determined flexible exchange rate. The floating dollar has four main benefits.

Monetary policy independence

Open, trading economies like Canada's are exposed to global economic storms. A flexible exchange rate gives us the flexibility to set our own course for monetary policy and inflation.

Adjustment to external shocks

Our dollar's value is closely tied to the prices of oil and other commodities. And commodity prices are typically hit first in a shock, whether it is a global trade war or a recession in a key trading partner.

  • For example, many jobs were lost in energy-producing provinces during the oil price shock of 2014, but by allowing the dollar to drop in value along with the price of oil, many more jobs were created in manufacturing and other industries whose products were exported.
  • In fact, we estimate that 900,000 fewer jobs would have been created if the Bank had raised interest rates to support the dollar.
Policy clarity and effectiveness

Because monetary policy focuses exclusively on keeping prices low and stable, the role of the exchange rate has become clearer. It responds to external shocks, particularly commodity price movements.

Financial sector development

Canada's flexible exchange rate has contributed to more choice in and better access to financial markets and institutions. This improvement in choice and access supports the free flow of capital and trade. It also ensures that interest rate decisions are transmitted throughout the economy more effectively.

Toward 2021: renewing Canada's monetary policy framework

The Bank of Canada's five-year inflation-control agreement with the Government of Canada has two components: a 2 per cent inflation target and a flexible exchange rate.

  • It is currently being reviewed to ensure that it best achieves our goal of price stability, which contributes to strong growth and job creation. It will be renewed in 2021.
  • As part of the review, we are engaging with academics and other central banks as well as a wide range of stakeholders and interested Canadians.

While we're not going to alter the flexible exchange rate component of our monetary policy framework, it is incumbent on policy-makers to review even successful regimes regularly to ensure that they are serving the best interests of Canadians.

Lawrence L. Schembri, Deputy Governor

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 18:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
03:24pJONI ERNST : Ernst Week in Review
PU
03:23pCorrection to article on U.S.-India relations
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pItaly's budget fight with Brussels shifts focus to 2020 - sources
RE
03:04pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : seeks bids for off-range corrals for wild horses and burros
PU
02:54pBANK OF CANADA : Flexible Exchange Rates, Commodity Prices and Price Stability
PU
02:54pBANK OF CANADA : The Merits of a Floating Exchange Rate
PU
02:51pFaith in the Fed pushes Wall Street higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About