Bank of Canada : Will exchange-traded funds shape the future of bond dealing?

In the 1970s, Toyota adopted a new system to build its cars-one that would become well-known and widely adopted across industries: just-in-time (JIT) production. The essence of the JIT approach is that manufacturers build a product, such as a car, only as they need it. Historically, car makers avoided the risk of a delay in operations by stocking car inventories at warehouses. After the adoption of JIT, car makers were able to keep a much smaller inventory on hand.

Now, a similar JIT approach could be coming to the business of bond dealing. Traditionally, dealers keep bonds in their inventory, anticipating that investors will buy them but not knowing exactly which ones. Like maintaining a complete stock of finished cars, carrying large inventories is costly, even for bond dealers. JIT may be seen as a welcome change.

The rise of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) makes JIT possible in bond markets. ETFs are securities traded on an exchange, just like stocks, that entitle the bearer to a share in a pool of assets (such as stocks or bonds). For example, a fixed-income ETF might entitle its bearers to a share of a pool of 100 bonds. We find that a dealer can use bond ETFs as a warehouse to meet investor demand to buy and sell bonds. Similar to a car maker using JIT production, the dealer can reduce its inventories of 'parts' and order them from its 'suppliers' through a JIT approach.

Admittedly, ETFs make up only a small share of the Canadian asset management industry. Our analysis shows that ETFs in Canada are not yet used as warehouses to a large extent. But the practice is growing in the United States. These changes to the way dealers handle bonds can transform the market by: