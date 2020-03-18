Bank of Canada asks retailers to continue accepting cash

During this time of heightened public health measures intended to limit the transmission of COVID-19, some consumers and businesses are choosing not to use cash to limit potential exposure. Refusing cash could put an undue burden on people who depend on cash as a means of payment. The Bank strongly advocates that retailers continue to accept cash to ensure Canadians can have access to the goods and services they need.

The risks posed from handling Canadian bank notes are no greater than those posed by touching other common surfaces such as doorknobs, kitchen counters and handrails. Canadians handling cash should follow the public health guidelines on COVID-19 and wash their hands as they would do for other activities.

The Bank is working with financial institutions to ensure that there is no disruption to the cash supply during this exceptional time so Canadians can continue to have access to cash when they need it.

We continue to monitor developments closely, including the latest information and advice from the Government of Canada and the World Health Organization, and remain in close contact with relevant stakeholders, partner organizations and health authorities.