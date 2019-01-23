Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada head: economy in good shape, low oil to take toll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:25am EST
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Wednesday said the Canadian economy is in good shape, although low oil prices are delivering "a material shock" that would cut growth this year.

Poloz, speaking to Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, also reiterated that the pace of future interest rate hikes would be heavily dependent on data and how the economy responded to the challenges posed by weak crude prices and global trade worries.

The central bank has raised rates five times since July 2017 but indicated on Jan. 9 that the pace could slow.

"The economy is in good shape - we've got a couple of things we are dealing with, low oil prices for one ... so that's become a material shock," he said, noting the bank has cut its 2019 growth forecast to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent.

Poloz repeated the bank's view that the economy could strengthen if current global trade tensions ended.

"We think of it as a two-sided risk: it would be a disaster if the whole situation escalated but it would also be very positive if it were resolved," he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 001-001 - Harmonisation of gross national income at market prices (GNI Regulation) - A8-0009/2018(001-001) - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs
PU
09:59aOil up on supply outlook but slowdown worries weigh
RE
09:57aOil up on supply outlook but slowdown worries weigh
RE
09:52aINVESTORS INTELLIGENCE POLL : Bullish Sentiment Rises
DJ
09:47aChina able to achieve sustainable growth despite uncertainties -Vice President
RE
09:46aMerkel calls for global cooperation to reach 'win-win outcomes'
RE
09:45aFormer Barclays bosses hid 322 million pounds in Qatar fees in 2008, court told
RE
09:44aTSX opens higher on gains in consumer discretionary, energy shares
RE
09:39aRAINFOREST ALLIANCE : Ag-Tech Developer Challenge Launches
PU
09:38aWhite House adviser Hassett confident U.S., China can reach trade deal by March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.