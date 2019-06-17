Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada says flexible exchange rate crucial for inflation targeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Flexible exchange rates are a key reason for the Bank of Canada's success in hitting inflation targets and will remain an important part of the monetary policy framework, a top official said on Monday.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said the floating Canadian dollar had allowed Canada to survive tough times, in particular by limiting the damage done to the economy after the 2014 oil price shock.

Schembri, speaking to an audience in Edmonton, Alberta, did not make any reference to current interest rate policy. The bank has been on the sidelines since October, and analysts do not expect it move again this year.

The Bank of Canada, in coordination with the federal finance ministry, sets an inflation target every five years, with the latest review set to be completed in late 2021. That target has been 2% for the last 23 years, which the bank has largely achieved.

"While the inflation target gets most of the attention, our flexible exchange rate is a critical component of the framework and is necessary for its success," said Schembri.

Canada's annual inflation rate edged up to the bank's 2.0% target in April.

Although Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins last year said the bank was open to changes such as dropping inflation targeting, Schembri indicated the bank felt the current system was working well.

"Canada's experience indicates that having a market-determined exchange rate, especially with an inflation target ... fosters financial development," he said.

One option would be to adopt policies similar to those of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which targets inflation as well as full employment. Last week the Fed consulted experts on how to best target inflation.

Schembri said Canada, a major exporter of commodities, typically saw the need for a domestic monetary policy independent of that in the United States when there were large swings in commodity prices.

"Because the United States is a net commodity importer, such movements have a large differential impact on the two countries," he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By David Ljunggren and Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pOil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
RE
03:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
03:24pJONI ERNST : Ernst Week in Review
PU
03:23pCorrection to article on U.S.-India relations
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pItaly's budget fight with Brussels shifts focus to 2020 - sources
RE
03:04pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : seeks bids for off-range corrals for wild horses and burros
PU
02:54pBANK OF CANADA : Flexible Exchange Rates, Commodity Prices and Price Stability
PU
02:54pBANK OF CANADA : The Merits of a Floating Exchange Rate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About