Bank of Canada says low rates still merited but growth should improve

Speaking at a mining conference in Iqaluit, Nunavut, in Canada's far north, Poloz said trade uncertainties are weighing on Canada and the global economy, which is not performing as well as was expected just a few months ago.

Despite the difficulties, he said there are clear indications that Canada is adjusting, noting the central bank can see many positive signs for the economy.

"Recent economic data have been generally consistent with our expectation that the period of below-potential growth will prove to be temporary," Poloz said.

The Bank of Canada - which has hiked rates five times since July 2017 - stayed on the sidelines last month, warning there was "increased uncertainty" on the timing of future hikes. The next rate decision will be April 24.

