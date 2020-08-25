Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada says pandemic to test inflation expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:20pm EDT
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

The economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic will test public confidence in the Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target, a senior official at the bank said on Tuesday.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said Canadians' faith in the ability of the bank to keep inflation close to 2% had allowed it react effectively at the start of the crisis by cutting rates three times to record low levels.

"While we have benefited from having well-anchored inflation expectations in the past, this mooring will be tested by the very rough economic waters caused by the pandemic," Schembri told a business audience, without elaborating.

Schembri said people would shrug off temporary movements in inflation if they believe it was set to remain on track in the long run. Public confidence in the target, Schembri noted, meant the bank's decision to cut rates had had more of an impact.

"If inflation expectations had not been well anchored, the reduction in our policy interest rate would have had less impact. Consequently, more monetary stimulus would have been necessary," he said, without giving details.

But the average consumer thinks they are facing higher inflation than what has been announced, a gap that has become more pronounced during the pandemic and should be acknowledged by policy makers, Schembri noted.

The 2% inflation rate target is jointly reviewed by the central bank and the government of Canada every five years. The current target is set to expire in December 2021.

On Monday, the bank announced it had launched an online survey asking Canadians to provide feedback on its inflation targeting framework. The online survey marks the first time the bank has sought public input about the target.

By Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pGM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines
RE
04:37pCanadian, Chinese foreign ministers meet amid tensions over Huawei, detainees
RE
04:33pCrude benchmarks little changed after api inventory figures
RE
04:31pSalesforce raises annual revenue forecast on remote work boost
RE
04:31pAfter private pensions, Peru`s congress turns to public funds for COVID-19 relief
RE
04:29pNordstrom reports bigger-than-expected loss, sales plunge as pandemic hits
RE
04:29pToll Brothers profit falls about 22% as virus hits home prices
RE
04:26pS&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs on trade, vaccine developments
RE
04:25pSenate Democrats Say Fed Should Do More on Climate Change, but See Progress -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:20pBank of Canada says pandemic to test inflation expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group