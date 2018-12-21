Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Canada survey shows firms expect sales growth to stabilize

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 07:52pm CET
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz arrives at a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian firms expect sales growth to stabilize over the next year and say labor pressures and various tariffs mean input and output prices will start to rise more quickly, a Bank of Canada survey said on Friday.

The quarterly report said business sentiment had fallen slightly but was still elevated, signaling that the overall outlook continued to be positive.

Plans to increase investment and employment were widespread, especially in the services sector, the central bank said, noting the indicator of capacity pressures was still elevated.

"Although sales prospects generally remain positive, firms expect sales growth to stabilize," the bank said. Of the companies surveyed, 36 percent expected sales growth to increase at a greater rate over the coming 12 months, and 37 percent predicted a lesser pace of sales growth.

"Firms expect input and output prices to rise at a somewhat greater pace than over the past 12 months ... Expectations of upward price pressures from tariffs and rising labor costs are partially offset by an anticipated moderation in commodity price growth," said the survey.

Most firms anticipated positive U.S. growth over the next year and forecast sales would benefit directly or indirectly.

Some noted the effect would be muted from punitive measures Washington has imposed on exports of Canadian aluminum and steel in late May and Canadian counter-tariffs, as well as U.S. tariffs on some Chinese goods.

"Despite some softness, the survey suggests that the economy entered the recent financial volatility in decent shape," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a research note.

Sentiment remained depressed in the energy-rich western Prairies region, which has been hit by lower oil prices.

The indicator of investment spending on machinery has receded slightly but intentions are still solid, supported by sustained demand. Plans for higher spending and increased employment were concentrated in the services sector.

Compared to the autumn survey, fewer firms said labor shortages were more intense than they had been a year earlier. But the percentage of firms reporting they would have some or significant difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand stayed elevated, in part due to trouble finding staff.

But companies said they no longer expected capacity pressures to intensify, pointing to increases in investment and employment.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : OSHA Proposes to Revise Beryllium Standard for General Industry
PU
08:40pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : OMA Members Express Concern re. Proposed Food Label Mandate
PU
08:40pWEBINAR : Ohio EPA's Conditional Exemption for Hazardous Waste Contaminated Wipes & Apparel (formerly, Textile Rule)
PU
08:40pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : Billions in Electricity Costs Avoided
PU
08:35pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : extends White Pine County Silver State Trail public input period
PU
08:35pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : permits marketing of a diagnostic test to aid in measuring nutrients in breast milk
PU
08:29pWhat's Open and What's Closed in a Partial Government Shutdown
DJ
08:25pOnline clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
RE
08:21pU.S. Consumers on Firm Footing, Businesses Wary as 2019 Nears
DJ
08:15pRECALL NOTICE : Navien Tankless Water Heaters & Boilers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.