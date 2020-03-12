Log in
Bank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations

03/12/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada on Thursday said it was broadening its programs aimed at ensuring there is enough cash in the country's financial system.

The move comes after another tumultuous day on global financial markets, including one of the deepest one-day declines in decades on Canada's main stock market in Toronto. Also Thursday, the Federal Reserve said it would inject more than $1.5 trillion of temporary liquidity into markets in an effort to prevent a sharper economic contraction.

BMO Capital Markets economist Michael Gregory said Thursday's moves by both the U.S. and Canadian central banks "indicate to me that central banks realize that this thing is unraveling rather quickly."

Canada's central bank said Thursday it would both broaden its bond-buyback program under which it adds liquidity to ensure lending, and increase the frequency under which it would carry the transactions out. "This is intended to add market liquidity and support [prices]," the bank said.

The Bank of Canada said that until further notice, buybacks would extend across all benchmark maturities and be at least on a weekly basis. The first such buyback, of roughly 500 million Canadian dollars ($362 million), will be held on Monday and target 30-year government bonds.

Further, the central bank said it would add new term-repo operations with terms of six and 12 months, and those would unfold on a biweekly basis starting on Tuesday.

The Bank of Canada said last week, when it cut its main interest rate by a half-percentage point, that it stood ready to inject additional liquidity to financial markets, given recent market turmoil. Mr. Gregory said he wouldn't be surprised if the Bank of Canada issues an emergency rate cut before its next scheduled rate announcement on April 15.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters this week that he is in daily conversation with senior bank executives, and indicated the financial system was in good shape and showing few signs of strain.

--Kim Mackrael contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

