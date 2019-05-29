Log in
Bank of China : Airbus 350th delivery

05/29/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

Press Release

30 May 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the delivery of its 350th Airbus aircraft. The aircraft is an Airbus A320NEO and is leased to TAP Portugal. The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap engines.

'This delivery marks another major milestone in our fleet development as we continue to enhance our portfolio of highly efficient, new technology aircraft. It is testament to the strong relationship we have built up with Airbus, who has been a significant partner throughout our 25-year history,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. The Company is one of Airbus' top ten customers of all time by deliveries, top three lessor customer by deliveries and top three Airbus aircraft financier.

'We are also very pleased to be supporting TAP Portugal in the expansion and modernisation of its fleet, as we continue to work closely with Portugal's national carrier to support its ambitions to offer its customers a great product,' Mr. Martin added.

'We congratulate BOC Aviation on its 350th Airbus aircraft. Great to celebrate this achievement with the best-selling A320NEO aircraft,' said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. 'Being one of the most important lessors in the world and one of Airbus' largest customers, we are all very proud to have contributed to BOC Aviation's success and look forward to achieving new important milestones together.'

About BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******


For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:13:05 UTC
