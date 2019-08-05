Bank of China : BOC AVIATION LEASES TEN NEW AIRBUS A320NEO AIRCRAFT TO AIR CHINA

Press Release

06 Aug 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed leases for ten new Airbus A320NEO aircraft to Air China. The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePower® PW1100G-JM engines, and are scheduled for delivery in 2019 and 2020.

'BOC Aviation is delighted to partner once again with Air China by leasing 10 new A320NEO aircraft to assist with the airline's fleet expansion plans,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'China remains an important market with its robust demand growth, and BOC Aviation is well placed to support this with an orderbook that comprises popular, new technology narrowbody aircraft. Air China's choice of the A320NEO aircraft aligns with our focus on investing in the most technologically advanced aircraft models.'

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSSTel: +65 6325 9878Mobile: +65 9837 9873timothy.ross@bocaviation.comwww.bocaviation.com