Bank of China : BOC Aviation Delivers First New Airbus A320NEO Aircraft To Qingdao Airlines

06/23/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Press Release

24 Jun 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the delivery of a new Airbus A320NEO aircraft to Qingdao Airlines Company Ltd ('Qingdao Airlines'). The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines.

'We are delighted to welcome Qingdao Airlines as a new customer as we support Qingdao Airlines in the growth of their fleet,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. 'The industry-leading economics of the A320NEO make it a natural choice for Qingdao Airlines.'

Mr. Wu Longxue, CEO of Qingdao Airlines said, 'This aircraft is the 20th aircraft in Qingdao's fleet, which makes today an important milestone in our company's history. We also are glad to cooperate with BOC Aviation, one of the biggest lessors in the world and we are expecting our cooperation to be more in-depth in the future.'

About Qingdao Airlines
Headquartered at its primary hub in Qingdao Liuting International Airport, Qingdao Airlines flies its all-Airbus A320 family fleet of 20 aircraft to 47 destinations in China and neighbouring countries and regions. The airline commenced operations in 2014 and is 100% owned by the Yantai-based Nanshan Group.

About BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:59:07 UTC
