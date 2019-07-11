Bank of China : BOC Aviation Delivers First of Three Airbus A330 Freighter Aircraft To Sichuan Airlines

Press Release

11 Jul 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has delivered the first of three Airbus A330 Freighter aircraft committed for lease to Sichuan Airlines. All three aircraft are part of the Company's existing owned and managed portfolio. The remaining two aircraft are scheduled for delivery to Sichuan Airlines in the second half of 2019.

'We congratulate Sichuan Airlines on the occasion of its 31st anniversary and we are very pleased to once again support the fleet development plans of Sichuan Airlines with the addition of three Airbus A330 Freighter aircraft to its fleet. This placement demonstrates our ability to provide capacity solutions tailored to our customers' needs,' said David Walton, Chief Operating Officer, BOC Aviation. 'We look forward to working closely with the Sichuan Airlines team in the transition and delivery of the remaining aircraft.'

About Sichuan Airlines

Sichuan Airlines is a full service carrier with more than 270 routes carrying nearly 30 million passengers annually. Established over 30 years ago, Sichuan Airlines' shareholders include three other airlines and its largest investor is the Sichuan provincial government. It currently operates an all-Airbus fleet with more than 140 single and twin-aisle aircraft.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com

*******

