Bank of China : BOC Aviation Delivers Third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft To Spanish Carrier Air Europa

30 Sep 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has delivered the third of seven new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners committed for lease to Air Europa under a purchase and leaseback transaction. One more aircraft will be delivered in fourth quarter 2019 with the remaining three aircraft scheduled for delivery by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. All seven aircraft are to be powered by Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines.

'We are pleased to deliver the third 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to Air Europa, as we support our customers in providing them new, in-demand aircraft that offer significant increases in fleet and fuel efficiency along with superior passenger comfort,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. 'We look forward to working closely with the Air Europa team as we deliver the remaining four aircraft over the next one year.'

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

