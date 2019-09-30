Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of China : BOC Aviation Delivers Third Of Three New Airbus A350 Aircraft To Qatar Airways

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:08am BST

Press Release

30 Sep 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has concluded a purchase-and-leaseback transaction with Qatar Airways for three new Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines. The third delivery occurred on 27th September 2019.

'This speed at which this transaction was executed reflects the agility of both teams, and speaks to the close cooperation and strong relationship that we have built up with Qatar Airways over the past 20 years. We are honoured to partner again with Qatar Airways in their fleet and network development plans,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'With this addition of three Airbus A350 aircraft, we continue to build our portfolio of popular, in-demand aircraft on long-term leases placed with industry-leading airlines like Qatar Airways.'
About BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:
Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 01:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/29ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit set to open up 1.5% in Hong Kong debut
RE
09/29GRIDSUM : Announces Management Changes
PR
09/29Gravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of its Interest in New India Investment Corp.
NE
09/29SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Bardoc Gold Resource Hits 3Moz
PU
09/29DOWNER EDI : Retirement of Director
PU
09/29BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 10/1/2019 - Ascendia bonds issue will start trading on BVB s ATA on October 2nd
PU
09/29Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
RE
09/29FOREVER 21, INC. : To Implement Global Restructuring to Focus on Profitable Footprint
BU
09/29BANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Delivers Third Of Three New Airbus A350 Aircraft To Qatar Airways
PU
09/29POWER INTEGRATIONS : Delivers One-Millionth GaN-Based InnoSwitch3 IC
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

13P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : How to Motivate Students Without Feeling Like the Bad Guy
2BEL FUSE, INC. : BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Launches 2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 Connectors for IoT and PoE Ap..
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Terms of Reference of Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee
4VANKE PROPERTY OVERSEAS : Notification Letter And Change Request Form To Shareholder - Notice of Publicatio..
5GRAVITAS FINANCIAL INC : Gravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of its Interest in New Ind..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group