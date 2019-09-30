Bank of China : BOC Aviation Delivers Third Of Three New Airbus A350 Aircraft To Qatar Airways

Press Release

30 Sep 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has concluded a purchase-and-leaseback transaction with Qatar Airways for three new Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines. The third delivery occurred on 27th September 2019.

'This speed at which this transaction was executed reflects the agility of both teams, and speaks to the close cooperation and strong relationship that we have built up with Qatar Airways over the past 20 years. We are honoured to partner again with Qatar Airways in their fleet and network development plans,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'With this addition of three Airbus A350 aircraft, we continue to build our portfolio of popular, in-demand aircraft on long-term leases placed with industry-leading airlines like Qatar Airways.'

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

