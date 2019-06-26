Bank of China : BOC Aviation Makes Milestone Boeing 737-800NG Aircraft Delivery To Skymark Airlines

Press Release

27 Jun 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has delivered the final Boeing 737-800NG aircraft from its orderbook. This marks an 18 year association with the Next Generation programme. During this period, the Company took delivery of 209 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft, including 161 737-800NG aircraft.

Today's aircraft has been delivered to Skymark Airlines ('Skymark') and will mark our ten year business anniversary with Skymark. The aircraft is powered by CFM International CFM56 Engines.

'The Boeing 737-800NG has been a cornerstone of our company's development, with 84 currently operating in our owned fleet,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'Reliability and operational efficiency have been hallmarks of this aircraft programme and we believe these will remain characteristics in the future,' he added. 'We are also delighted to be celebrating an important milestone with Skymark Airlines as it continues to build its fleet and network on modern technology aircraft.'

'We are very pleased to celebrate our ten year business anniversary with BOC Aviation with the addition of the final Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to our fleet. BOC Aviation has always provided great support to Skymark and we all look forward to expanding our relationship further,' said Mr. Masahiko Ichie, President & Representative Director, Skymark Airlines.

'BOC Aviation has been instrumental in the long-running success of the Boeing 737 programme, bringing the airplane and its signature efficiency and reliability to operators around the world,' said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company. 'We are honoured to be partners with BOC Aviation as they continue to grow their leasing business. We congratulate them on reaching this important milestone and thank them for their ongoing confidence in Boeing and the 737. Our team looks forward to working together with BOC Aviation to reach more milestones in the years ahead.'



About Skymark Airlines

Founded in 1996, Skymark is a carrier based in Tokyo's Haneda Airport. It took delivery its first Boeing 737-800NG aircraft in December 2005 and currently operates a fleet of 29 of these aircraft. Today it flies 11 routes in its domestic Japanese network.

About Boeing 737 Next Generation

The Boeing Next-Generation 737 is a family of efficient and reliable single-aisle airplanes. The Next-Generation family covers four variants (-600, -700, -800, -900) and are short to medium range jets that can seat between 126 to 220, depending on airline configuration. With more than 7,000 orders, the Next-Generation 737 family is the most popular aircraft type in the world. The most common variant is the 737-800 - which can seat up to 189 passengers - with nearly 5,000 orders and deliveries to date.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

