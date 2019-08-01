Bank of China : BOC Aviation Places Four New Airbus A321NEO Aircraft with Scoot

Press Release

01 Aug 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the placement of four new Airbus A321NEO aircraft with Scoot Airlines ('Scoot'). The aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePowerPW1100G-JM engines, and are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2020.

'We are delighted to add Scoot as a new customer, as we support the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines Group in its fleet expansion plans,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'Low-cost travel continues to enjoy strong demand, and Scoot's selection of the A321NEO allows it to leverage this growth and further develop its regional network. We look forward to working closely with Scoot in delivering innovative and fuel efficient aircraft solutions that provide a superior flying experience for its customers.'

Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are pleased to work with BOC Aviation, and we look forward to receiving the A321neos, which will inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond. With the A321neos, we will be able to operate single aisle flights with unmatched levels of efficiency, benefitting from the highest commonality of the Airbus product range. This includes shared resources in spares, tools, similar maintenance engineering, pilots and cabin crew.'

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group. Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand and positioning it well for a new chapter of growth. Scoot has carried over sixty million guests and now has a fleet of 20 state of the art, widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 29 young and modern Airbus A320 family aircraft, with three more Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 37 Airbus A320neo aircraft on order. Scoot's network presently encompasses 67 destinations across 17 countries and territories, with 9 more destinations from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia to join the network by the second half of 2020. Find out more on FlyScoot.com Instagram.com/FlyScoot , and Twitter.com/flyscoot

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS

Tel: +65 6325 9878

Mobile: +65 9837 9873

timothy.ross@bocaviation.com

www.bocaviation.com