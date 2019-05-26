Bank of China : BOC Aviation Places Six Aircraft With Vistara

Press Release

27 May 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the placement of four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft - including two from the managed fleet - and two Airbus A320NEO aircraft with Indian carrier Vistara. All Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft are scheduled for delivery in May 2019. The two Airbus A320NEO aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2019 and will be powered by CFM Leap 1A engines.

'We are excited to support Vistara once again as it builds its profile in the rapidly growing Indian airline sector,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. 'Our relationship with Vistara dates back to 2014, when we announced the placement of 20 Airbus A320 family aircraft with the airline. In 2017, BOC Aviation delivered its first Airbus A320NEO aircraft to Vistara and we are pleased to work together on its future fleet requirements.'

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, 'Vistara is pleased to extend its strategic partnership with BOC Aviation. The Company has been supportive of our expansion plans since the start of Vistara's operations in 2015 and we look forward to continued cooperation in future.'

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51% in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49%. Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to launch the finest full-service carrier in India aimed at creating memorable and personalized flying experiences for its customers. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015 with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and today it connects destinations across the length and breadth of the country.

About BOC Aviation



BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

