Bank of China : BOC Aviation Places Three New Airbus A320CEO Aircraft with Saudi Arabian Airlines

Press Release

02 Oct 2018

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the placement of three new Airbus A320CEO aircraft to Saudi Arabian carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines ('Saudia'), all of which are scheduled for delivery in 2018. The aircraft will be operated by Saudia's low cost subsidiary, flyadeal ('flyadeal').

'We are pleased to add Saudia as a new customer and to work with its exciting low-cost unit, flyadeal, as it continues its rapid expansion,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. 'Demand for low cost travel is expanding rapidly in the Middle East and flyadeal is well-placed to capitalise on this trend.'

Mr. Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal said, 'flyadeal commenced flying a year ago with the focus of providing low airfares in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The strong and positive response we have seen is key to our fleet growth and network expansion. We are pleased to be working with BOC Aviation to add three new Airbus A320CEOs to our fleet. This brings our total commitment to 11 new Airbus A320 CEO aircraft - a great achievement for our first year of operation.'

About flyadeal

flyadeal has been created to meet the growing demand for affordable air travel in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Owned by the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, flyadeal will operate its initial fleet of brand new A320s in a single-class configuration and serves key domestic destinations in Saudi Arabia including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Gassim, Jizan, Abha, Medina, and Tabuk. Fly for Less… flyadeal.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 487 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 88 airlines worldwide in 35 countries and regions as at 30 June 2018. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.



*******

For more information, please contact:

Kelly KANG

Tel: +65 6325 9428

Mobile: +65 9126 8066

kelly.kang@bocaviation.com

www.bocaviation.com