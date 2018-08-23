Bank of China : BOC Aviation Purchases Eight A330NEO Aircraft From Airbus For Lease To Lion Air Group

Press Release

23 Aug 2018

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has purchased eight new Airbus A330NEO family aircraft from Airbus. All eight aircraft are scheduled for delivery to Lion Air Group of airlines ('Lion Air Group') in 2019 and 2020, and Lion Air will have the option to acquire four of the aircraft at delivery.'We are delighted to partner with Lion Air Group once again as we commit to deliver the latest technology Airbus twin-aisle aircraft, commencing next year,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. 'This transaction takes the number of Airbus A330NEO family aircraft in our orderbook to 10, with all of these scheduled for delivery between now and the end of 2020 to airline customers.'Edward Sirait, Lion Air Group CEO, said, 'we are excited to include the Airbus A330NEO into our fleet as it promises to be more fuel efficient and with its longer range, to expand our group's fleet network. We are delighted that this transaction further diversifies the relationship with BOC Aviation across another aircraft type.'

About Lion Air

Lion Air Group now comprises five airlines in three countries - Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air in Indonesia, Malindo Air in Malaysia and Thai Lion Air in Thailand, all ICAO certified. It has the largest market share in domestic travel in Indonesia. As of 31 December 2017, total fleet numbered 299 aircraft operating to more than 216 domestic and international destinations and more than 1,500 flights per day.

Supporting the airlines, the Lion Air Group now has full facilities such as a training and education centre, offices, housing for the ground crew and flight crew located at Lion City-Balaraja, the pilot training school located at Bandara Mas-Tangerang and a maintenance and overhaul facility (Batam Aero Technic) that is located in Batam, Indonesia. To continue to expand its business network, Lion Air Group started freight business called Lion Parcel.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 487 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 88 airlines worldwide in 35 countries and regions as at 30 June 2018. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

