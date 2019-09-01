Bank of China : BOC Aviation Signs Purchase-And-Leaseback Agreement With Middle East Airlines For Up to Ten New Airbus A321NEO Aircraft

Press Release

02 Sep 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase-and-leaseback agreement with Middle East Airlines ('MEA') for a minimum of five, and up to ten new Airbus A321NEO aircraft. The aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePowerPW1100G-JM engines, and are expected to deliver in 2020 and 2021.

'We are very pleased to be working with Middle East Airlines once again on their fleet and network expansion plans, building on a long-term relationship that dates back over 20 years,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'This incremental capital expenditure for larger narrow-body new technology aircraft is yet another example of our disciplined investment in popular and in-demand aircraft. It also speaks to our capacity to provide innovative solutions for our customers and, more importantly, our long-standing and strong customer relationships with leading airlines like Middle East Airlines.'

About Middle East Airlines

Middle East Airlines or MEA is the national airline of Lebanon and one of the leading Middle Eastern carriers. From its home base in Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, MEA flies to 32 international destinations in Europe, Middle East and West Africa, with a fleet of 18 Airbus aircraft. MEA is a member of the global SkyTeam alliance. For more information, visit www.mea.com.lb.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

