Bank of China : BOC Aviation Signs Purchase-And-Leaseback Agreement With Qatar Airways For Three New Airbus A350 Aircraft

08/04/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

Press Release

05 Aug 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase-and-leaseback agreement with Qatar Airways for three new Airbus A350 twin-aisle aircraft. The aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines. The three transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

'Our relationship with Qatar Airways dates back 20 years to 1999, and we are very pleased to partner with our largest customer once again to support their fleet and network expansion plans,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. 'This addition to our portfolio of popular, in-demand aircraft on long-term leases to strong airline customers is in line with our strategy of growing our fleet through disciplined investment. We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Qatar Airways.'

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions as at 30 June 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:
Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 01:29:01 UTC
