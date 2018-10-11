Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of China : BOC Aviation Signs US$750 Million Syndicated Loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:43am CEST

Press Release

11 Oct 2018

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a US$750 million unsecured syndicated loan facility (the 'Facility') with a tenor of five years. Following a strong response from lenders after its launch into general syndication, the Facility was increased to a final size of US$750 million from an initial launch amount of US$500 million. The Facility is BOC Aviation's largest single tranche unsecured term loan financing transaction. The borrower under the Facility is BOC Aviation (Ireland) Limited and the Facility is guaranteed by BOC Aviation.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. DBS Bank Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, MUFG Bank, Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, United Overseas Bank Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation are the Original Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (the 'OMLABs') for the Facility. Participating in the Facility are 19 financial institutions, including the OMLABs.

'We are very pleased to have signed our largest ever unsecured term loan financing,' said Phang Thim Fatt, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of BOC Aviation. 'The strong interest the Facility received in general syndication from a broad group of lenders is a clear demonstration of confidence in the Company's strong growth prospects as well as recognition of its track record of consistent profitability over 25 years of operations'.

About BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 89 airlines worldwide in 34 countries and regions as at 30 September 2018. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******


For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mob: +65 9837 9873
Timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc
PU
11:48aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC
PU
11:48aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting（h shares）
PU
11:48aFUNCOM N : releases biggest post-launch Conan Exiles update yet!
PU
11:48aMITSUI : establishes new shipbuilding joint venture with China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding
PU
11:48aSOTHEBYS : Dedicated Sale to Offer Unprecedented Glimpse into the Lives of Two Of The 20th Century’s Most Talented Musicians
PU
11:48aOEG : takeover of shares belonging to minority shareholders
AQ
11:48aDECT FORUM : Showcases Smart Home IoT and HD Voice Products at Broadband World Forum 2018
BU
11:47aTESLA : SEC, Tesla support approval of settlement
RE
11:45aOPEC's Barkindo worried about spare oil capacity as investment falls
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to gain control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.