Bank of China : BOC Aviation Signs US$750 Million Syndicated Loan

11 Oct 2018

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a US$750 million unsecured syndicated loan facility (the 'Facility') with a tenor of five years. Following a strong response from lenders after its launch into general syndication, the Facility was increased to a final size of US$750 million from an initial launch amount of US$500 million. The Facility is BOC Aviation's largest single tranche unsecured term loan financing transaction. The borrower under the Facility is BOC Aviation (Ireland) Limited and the Facility is guaranteed by BOC Aviation.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. DBS Bank Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, MUFG Bank, Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, United Overseas Bank Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation are the Original Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (the 'OMLABs') for the Facility. Participating in the Facility are 19 financial institutions, including the OMLABs.



'We are very pleased to have signed our largest ever unsecured term loan financing,' said Phang Thim Fatt, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of BOC Aviation. 'The strong interest the Facility received in general syndication from a broad group of lenders is a clear demonstration of confidence in the Company's strong growth prospects as well as recognition of its track record of consistent profitability over 25 years of operations'.



