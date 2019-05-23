Bank of China : BOC Aviation places three Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft with SpiceJet

Press Release

24 May 2019

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the placement of three Boeing B737-800 NG aircraft with Indian carrier SpiceJet, all of which have been delivered in May 2019. The aircraft are powered by CFM56 engines.

'We are pleased to extend our relationship with our long-standing customer, SpiceJet, and to support its expansion in the vibrant Indian market,' said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. 'India has been one of the most rapidly growing major airline markets in the world and SpiceJet is well-placed to capitalise on this trend.'

About SpiceJet

SpiceJet is a major Indian airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet operates 569 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 65 Boeing 737, 30 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters.

About BOC Aviation



BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com

