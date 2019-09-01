Bank of China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF UP TO 10 AIRBUS A321-200NEO AIRCRAFT

2.3 The Seller
Middle East Airlines Airliban S.A.L., a company organised under the laws of the Lebanon. The Seller is principally engaged in business as a commercial airline. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Seller and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.
3. Listing Rules Implications of the Transaction
-
The Board confirms that the Company is a listed issuer actively engaged in aircraft leasing with aircraft operators as a principal business in its ordinary and usual course of business and the Company is therefore a Qualified Aircraft Lessor (as defined in the Listing Rules).
-
The Board further confirms that (a) the Transaction is entered into in the Company's ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms, and (b) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
-
As one or more of the relevant percentage ratios for the Transaction under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules is more than 5% but all relevant percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company. However, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholder' approval requirements under Listing Rule 14.33C.
By Order of the Board
BOC Aviation Limited
Zhang Yanqiu Juliana
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 1 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Sun Yu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mr. Robert James Martin and Mr. Wang Jian as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Mang, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Zhiheng and Ms. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Dr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.