Bank of China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF UP TO 10 AIRBUS A321-200NEO AIRCRAFT

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中銀航空租賃有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2588

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF UP TO

10 AIRBUS A321-200NEO AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to purchase a minimum of five, and up to 10, Airbus A321-200NEO aircraft from Middle East Airlines Airliban S.A.L. The Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity of the Company.

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of BOC Aviation Limited (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that on 31 August 2019, it entered into an agreement with Middle East Airlines Airliban S.A.L. (the " Seller ") pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase a minimum of five, and up to 10, Airbus A321-200NEO aircraft from the Seller (the " Transaction "). The Company will lease each aircraft back to the Seller following its purchase.

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 14.33D(1). Details of the Transaction

The Aircraft

A minimum of five, and up to 10, Airbus A321-200NEO aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021. The Company

BOC Aviation Limited, which is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed or on order as at 30 June 2019.