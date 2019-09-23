Bank of China : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM TO EXISTING REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTIFICATION ON PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2588)

24 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company")

- 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.bocaviation.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For shareholders who chose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications (Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communications other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed v ersion free of charge. Please make your request to the Company c/o the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company ("Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company 's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) or simply completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at bocaviation.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company 's Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

By order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

* For identification purpose only

各 位 股 東 ：

中 銀 航 空 租 賃 有 限 公 司 ( 「 本 公 司 」 )

2019 年 中 期 報 告 ( 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 )

謹 通 知 閣 下 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 載 列 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ ww w. b oc avi at i o n . c om） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ w ww. hk e xn ews . hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 獲 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 。

（ 附 註 ）

至 於 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 電 子 版 本 之 股 東， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 收 取 或 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本（ 如 適 用 ）， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 迅 即 向 閣 下 免 費 寄 發 一 份 印 刷 本。請 把 閣 下 要 求 寄 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處（「 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 83 號 合 和 中 心 17 M 樓 。

閣 下 有 權 更 改 選 擇 收 取 日 後 刊 發 之 公 司 通 訊 的 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 。 閣 下 可 在 給 予 合 理 時 間 下 發 出 書 面 通 知 （ 最 短 不 少 於 7 日 ） 或 填 妥 、 簽 署 及 交 回 隨 本 函 背 面 的 更 改 回 條 ， 並 使 用 附 載 於 更 改 回 條 上 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ） 或 透 過 電 郵 至 boc a vi at i o n . ec o m@ c o mp u t er s h ar e . c om . hk。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 於 辦 公 時 間 內 （ 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ， 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 熱 線 （ 8 52 ） 2 8 62 8 6 88 查 詢 。

承董事會命

中銀航空租賃有限公司 公司秘書

張燕秋

20 1 9 年 9 月 24 日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：(a) 董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及（如適用）年度財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

*僅供識別