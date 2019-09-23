Log in
Bank of China : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM TO EXISTING REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTIFICATION ON PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

09/23/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2588)

24 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company")

- 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.bocaviation.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For shareholders who chose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications (Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communications other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed v ersion free of charge. Please make your request to the Company c/o the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company ("Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company 's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) or simply completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at bocaviation.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company 's Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

By order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

* For identification purpose only

各 位 股 東 ：

中 銀 航 空 租 賃 有 限 公 司 ( 「 本 公 司 」 )

  • 2019 年 中 期 報 告 ( 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 )

謹 通 知 閣 下 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 載 列 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ ww w. b oc avi at i o n . c om） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ w ww. hk e xn ews . hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 獲 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 。

（ 附 註 ）

至 於 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 電 子 版 本 之 股 東， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 收 取 或 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本（ 如 適 用 ）， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 迅 即 向 閣 下 免 費 寄 發 一 份 印 刷 本。請 把 閣 下 要 求 寄 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處（「 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 83 號 合 和 中 心 17 M 樓 。

閣 下 有 權 更 改 選 擇 收 取 日 後 刊 發 之 公 司 通 訊 的 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 。 閣 下 可 在 給 予 合 理 時 間 下 發 出 書 面 通 知 （ 最 短 不 少 於 7 日 ） 或 填 妥 、 簽 署 及 交 回 隨 本 函 背 面 的 更 改 回 條 ， 並 使 用 附 載 於 更 改 回 條 上 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ） 或 透 過 電 郵 至 boc a vi at i o n . ec o m@ c o mp u t er s h ar e . c om . hk

如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 於 辦 公 時 間 內 （ 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ， 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 熱 線 （ 8 522 8 62 8 6 88 查 詢 。

承董事會命

中銀航空租賃有限公司 公司秘書

張燕秋

20 1 9 9 24

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：(a) 董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及（如適用）年度財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

*僅供識別

Change Request Form 更改回條

To: BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company")

:

中銀航空租賃有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 2588)

(股份代號: 2588)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經 香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication# of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人/我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件#（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company at www.bocaviation.com (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a written notification either by post or by email for the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the website of

the Company ; OR

閱覽所有日後在 貴公司網站（www.bocaviation.com）登載的公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並以郵遞或電郵方式收取已在貴公司網站登載 的公司通訊之書面通知；

Email Address

電 郵 地 址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) the email notification of the availability of future Corp orate Communications on the Company's website. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of fu ture Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address will solely be used for email notification of the release of Corporate Communications.)

(本 公 司 日 後 僅 將 公 司 通 訊 已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 電 郵 通 知 發 送 至 如 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 (如 有 )。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 僅 會 向 閣 下 寄 發 公 司 通 訊 已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 通 知 信 函 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 電 郵 地 址， 有 關 電 郵 地 址 僅 用 作 收 取 公 司 通 訊 已 予 發 佈 之 電 郵 通 知 。 )

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本更改回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。

3 Any form with more than one box marked (X), or with no box marked (X), or with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本回條作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本更改回條將會作廢。

  1. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email at bocaviation.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指示適用於日後寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知(最短不少於 7)予本公司香港股份過戶登記處 - 「香港中央證券登記有限公司」(地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合 和中心 17M) 或以電郵發送至 bocaviation.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為止。
  2. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email at bocaviation.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    股東有權隨時發出合理時間的書面通知(最短不少於7)予本公司香港股份過戶登記處(上述地址) 或以電郵發送至 bocaviation.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改有關公司通訊的語言版本及收取方式。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本更改回條上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
  • 公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：（a）董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及（如適用）年度財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及 （如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代 表委任表格。
    PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
    "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.
    本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第 486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。
    Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we
    may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
    閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。
    Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court
    order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
    本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的香港股份登記及過戶處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
    You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:
    閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

BAVH-24092019-1(0)

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

郵寄：

香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

個人資料私隱主任

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

By e-mail to:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

電郵：

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此更改申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC
