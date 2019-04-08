Bank of China : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

Press Release

09 Apr 2019

BOC Aviation Limited (HKEX Code: 2588, 'BOC Aviation') announces its operational transactions for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 and as at 31 March 2019:

Transactions Summary

A total fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order 1

An average aircraft age of 3.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.2 years for the 310 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value

Order book of 172 aircraft 1

Took delivery of 11 aircraft (including three acquired by airline customers on delivery)

Signed seven lease commitments

Customer base of 94 airlines in 39 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios

Sold one owned aircraft

Managed fleet comprised 25 aircraft

Aircraft utilisation at 99.9%

The total number of aircraft delivered or scheduled to be delivered in 2019 is 79. Certain airline customers have notified us of their intention to acquire on delivery a total of 18 of our aircraft delivered or scheduled for delivery in 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the above operational data are based on the Company's records and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

