Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of China : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Press Release

09 Apr 2019

BOC Aviation Limited (HKEX Code: 2588, 'BOC Aviation') announces its operational transactions for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 and as at 31 March 2019:

Transactions Summary

  • A total fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
  • An average aircraft age of 3.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.2 years for the 310 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value
  • Order book of 172 aircraft1
  • Took delivery of 11 aircraft (including three acquired by airline customers on delivery)
  • Signed seven lease commitments
  • Customer base of 94 airlines in 39 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
  • Sold one owned aircraft
  • Managed fleet comprised 25 aircraft
  • Aircraft utilisation at 99.9%  

The total number of aircraft delivered or scheduled to be delivered in 2019 is 79. Certain airline customers have notified us of their intention to acquire on delivery a total of 18 of our aircraft delivered or scheduled for delivery in 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the above operational data are based on the Company's records and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 94 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 31 March 2019. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS

Tel: +65 6325 9878

Mobile: +65 9837 9873

timothy.ross@bocaviation.com

www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24pAsian shares held back by cautious mood, oil surges
RE
09:23pNEW PRODUCT RELEASE : Industrial, All-in-One PC “STAND-PC”—Version 2 High-Performance Type PC with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
PU
09:23pNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Barque Work Programme Extended
PU
09:23pPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes C$590,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
09:18p(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 (ISIN : XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362); and (2) Proposed Issue of the New Notes
PU
09:18pWESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation - Update 188 KB
PU
09:09pOil prices hit highest in five months as Libya fighting tightens supply
RE
09:08pKO YO CHEMICAL : Annual General Meeting Circular
PU
09:08pKO YO CHEMICAL : Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting
PU
09:08pSONY : Stepping into the future of robotics and AI at Milan Design Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3Uber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road
4SONY CORP : SONY : shares surge after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again
5ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : U.S. regulator asks Altria for more information on Juul investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About