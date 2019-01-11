Bank of China : Operational Data for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2018

Press Release

11 Jan 2019

BOC Aviation Limited (HKEX Code: 2588, 'BOC Aviation') announces its operational update for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2018.



Commenting on the operating results, Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said 'BOC Aviation celebrated its 25th year anniversary in 2018, which was another year of strong operational performance. We took delivery of 55 aircraft, including our first Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft and Airbus A321NEO aircraft. During the year, we added another 65 aircraft to our pipeline and grew our orderbook to 183, setting the foundation for future revenue growth.'

Key features included:



A total fleet of 511 aircraft owned, managed and on order 1

An average aircraft age of 3.0 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.3 years for the 303 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value

Order book of 183 aircraft 1

Took delivery of 19 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 55 (including five acquired by airline customers on delivery) in 2018

Signed 27 lease commitments in the fourth quarter of 2018, bringing the total for 2018 to 92

Customer base of 93 airlines in 37 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios

Sold seven owned aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2018, including one aircraft subject to finance lease, which brought the total number of owned aircraft sold during the year to 34. Additionally, seven managed aircraft were sold in 2018 on behalf of third party investors

Managed fleet comprised 25 aircraft

Aircraft utilisation at 99.9% for the year ended 31 December 2018

The total number of aircraft scheduled to be delivered in 2019 is 79. Certain airline customers have notified us of their intention to acquire on delivery a total of 18 of our aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2019, comprising four Airbus A320NEO family aircraft, two Airbus A330NEO family aircraft, two Airbus A350 family aircraft, five Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft and five Boeing 787 family aircraft.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the above operational data are based on the Company's records and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 511 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 93 airlines worldwide in 37 countries and regions as at 31 December 2018. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

