Bank of Communications : Consumer Price Index

12/03/2019 | 03:00am EST
Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.38%

A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.38%, on December of the previous year by 11.01%, on same month of the previous year by 10.56% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 15.87% in November 2019.

The highest monthly increase was 2.69% in clothing and footwear

In November 2019, the indices rose for furnishing and household equipment 0.59%, for communication 0.39%, for housing 0.36% and for transportation 0.33%.

The highest monthly decrease was 0.44% in miscellaneous goods and services

In November 2019, the other group that indicated a decrease was hotels, cafes and restaurants by 0.15% amongst the main groups.

The highest annual increase was 43.35% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Education with 14.35%, miscellaneous goods and services with 14.03%, health with 13.85% and hotels, cafes and restaurants with 13.07% were the other main groups where high annual increases realized.

The indicator for CPI having specified coverage (B) increased by 0.59%

A rise in CPI excluding unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.59%, on December of the previous year by 10.31%, on same month of the previous year by 9.90% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 15.13% in November 2019.

In November 2019 within average prices of 418 items in the index, average prices of 33 items remained unchanged while average prices of 296 items increased and average prices of 89 items decreased.

Consumer price index, November 2019
[2003=100]

The next release on this subject will be on January 03, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 07:59:10 UTC
