Bank of Communications : Domestic Producer Price Index

Domestic producer price index decreased by 0.08%

Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) decreased by 0.08% on monthly basis, increased by 6.63% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 4.26% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 19.68% on the twelve months moving averages basis in November 2019.

Domestic producer price index rate of changes, November 2019

[2003=100]



Domestic producer price index annual change on same month of the previous year, November 2019 [2003=100]



D-PPI decreased by 0.08% for mining and stone quarrying, decreased by 0.04% for manufacturing, decreased by 0.53% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 0.19% for water supply compared with the previous month.

Domestic producer price index and rate of changes, November 2019

[2003=100]



The highest monthly decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were index for crude petroleum and natural gas by 4.85%, for basic metals by 1.80%, for chemicals and chemical products by 1.39%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were other transport equipment by 3.48%, for food products by 1.48%, for beverages by 1.31%.

The highest monthly decrease in main industrial groupings was in intermediate goods

According to main industrial groupings classification in November 2019, the highest rate of monthly decrease was in intermediate goods by 0.60%.

According to main industrial groupings domestic producer price index and rate of changes, November 2019

[2003=100]



The next release on this subject will be on January 03, 2020.

