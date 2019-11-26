Bank of Cyprus : Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics

7.9 billion m3 of water was abstracted by thermal power plants

According to the results of Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics Survey, 7.9 billion m3 of water, of which 98.2% from sea and 1.8% from dam, river, well and other resources was abstracted by thermal power plants in 2018. 93.4% of total abstracted water was used as cooling water.

7.5 billion m3 of wastewater was discharged by thermal power plants

7.5 billion m3 of wastewater, of which 96.6% was cooling water, was discharged by thermal power plants in 2018. Out of the total wastewater, 99.5% was discharged to the sea and 0.5% was discharged to ash dam, ash landfill sites, river and other receiving bodies.

26.1 million tonnes of waste was generated in thermal power plants