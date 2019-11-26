Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Cyprus : Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:53am EST
7.9 billion m3 of water was abstracted by thermal power plants

According to the results of Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics Survey, 7.9 billion m3 of water, of which 98.2% from sea and 1.8% from dam, river, well and other resources was abstracted by thermal power plants in 2018. 93.4% of total abstracted water was used as cooling water.


7.5 billion m3 of wastewater was discharged by thermal power plants

7.5 billion m3 of wastewater, of which 96.6% was cooling water, was discharged by thermal power plants in 2018. Out of the total wastewater, 99.5% was discharged to the sea and 0.5% was discharged to ash dam, ash landfill sites, river and other receiving bodies.


26.1 million tonnes of waste was generated in thermal power plants
26.1 million tonnes of waste, of which 14 thousand tonnes was hazardous, was generated in thermal power plants. Out of the total waste, 89.2% was ash and slag waste and 10.7% was metal, paper, plastic waste, wastewater treatment sludges and household and similar waste. Regarding the treatment of waste, 87.5% was disposed of in ash disposal area/ash dam or controlled landfill sites, 12.4% was sent to licensed waste treatment facilities and used for backfilling of mines and quarries whereas 0.1% was disposed of by other methods.

_________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS

Within the scope of Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics, all thermal power plants in operation with an installed capacity of 100 megawatt (MW) and more are covered.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aHyundai Motor to invest $1.55 billion in first Indonesia car plant
RE
04:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aDELTA-FLY PHARMA, INC. : Initiated Phase 3 Clinical Study of DFP-10917 and Phase 1 Clinical Study of DFP-14927
BU
04:13aSanlorenzo eyes valuation of up to 656 million euros in IPO
RE
04:13aAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
04:13aNOMURA : Half Year Report for the 116th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
PU
04:13aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on bid-winning of a ppp project
PU
04:13aOSLO BØRS VPS : Unicare is withdrawing from elderly care in Oslo through the sale of Unicare Omsorg AS
PU
04:11aCOMPARE BLENDER & JUICER BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Best NutriBullet, Oster, Vitamix & Ninja Blender Savings Identified by Retail Fuse
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group