Bank of Cyprus : Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics

7.9 billion m3 of water was abstracted by thermal power plants
According to the results of Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics Survey, 7.9 billion m3 of water, of which 98.2% from sea and 1.8% from dam, river, well and other resources was abstracted by thermal power plants in 2018. 93.4% of total abstracted water was used as cooling water.
7.5 billion m3 of wastewater was discharged by thermal power plants
7.5 billion m3 of wastewater, of which 96.6% was cooling water, was discharged by thermal power plants in 2018. Out of the total wastewater, 99.5% was discharged to the sea and 0.5% was discharged to ash dam, ash landfill sites, river and other receiving bodies.
26.1 million tonnes of waste was generated in thermal power plants
26.1 million tonnes of waste, of which 14 thousand tonnes was hazardous, was generated in thermal power plants. Out of the total waste, 89.2% was ash and slag waste and 10.7% was metal, paper, plastic waste, wastewater treatment sludges and household and similar waste. Regarding the treatment of waste, 87.5% was disposed of in ash disposal area/ash dam or controlled landfill sites, 12.4% was sent to licensed waste treatment facilities and used for backfilling of mines and quarries whereas 0.1% was disposed of by other methods.
EXPLANATIONS
Within the scope of Thermal Power Plants Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics, all thermal power plants in operation with an installed capacity of 100 megawatt (MW) and more are covered.
