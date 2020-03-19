Log in
Bank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases

03/19/2020 | 11:11am EDT

By Jason Douglas

LONDON -- The Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy GBP200 billion ($232 billion) of U.K. government bonds, in the latest push by a major central bank to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus.

At an emergency meeting, policy makers concluded that further stimulus was needed to ease growing financial strain and support growth and inflation. Officials voted unanimously to cut the BOE's benchmark rate to 0.1% from 0.25%. They also agreed to increase the size of the BOE's bond portfolio to GBP645 billion, from GBP445 billion.

The move, ahead of a scheduled policy meeting March 26, comes after the European Central Bank late Wednesday embarked on a new bond-buying program to shore up the eurozone economy. The Federal Reserve has also cut short-term interest rates to support the U.S. as swaths of the global economy have ground to a halt because of the spreading virus.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com

